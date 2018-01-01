Phil Chen Decentralized Chief Officer Phil Chen treats entrepreneurial and venture investing endeavors as liberal art pursuits. Phil Chen treats entrepreneurial and venture investing endeavors as liberal art pursuits. In 2005, Phil began his career at an e-book start-up which culminated in the Alex Reader, that eventually became the Barnes & Noble Nook. Two years later, Phil joined HTC as product manager, building the first android phones on earth and launching the Facebook phone, the only phone co-branded with a social media internet company that also became the QQ/Tencent and Weibo phone in China. In 2015, Phil also joined Horizons Ventures as Advisor where he served as board director/observer for fifteen companies globally.

Alan Chen VP, R&D HTC has been making smartphones for over 20 years, and Alan was involved for 17 of them. From the early days of creating the first PDA, to developing the first Windows and Android mobile systems, and all the way to the innovation of smartphones, he's seen them all. His area of work is vast: from software project management, software architecture development, project execution to technical management with external partners.

Robby Ho AVP of Trusted Hardware Robby has a long history with HTC. He joined HTC in 2005 and now he's the AVP of Trusted Hardware. In the early days of the smartphone market, Robby achieved remarkable milestones working with the smartphone hardware team that made the HTC we know today.

Sean Moss-Pultz Technical & Data Lead Sean Moss-Pultz is cofounder & CEO at Bitmark Inc. a blockchain startup invested in by Cherubic, DCG, WI Harper, & Alibaba. Prior to Bitmark, he was a recognized pioneer of open-source hardware, founding Openmoko Inc., the first open-source phone and a precursor to iPhone and Android smartphones. Bitmark currently works with organizations including the University of California at Berkeley and KKBox (streaming music service with over 10M paid subscribers throughout Asia) in deploying its property rights blockchain technology.

Edith Yeung Advisor Selected by Inc. Magazine as one of the Silicon Valley investors you must know, Edith is the head of 500 Startups Greater China and leads the blockchain accelerator program. She has invested in over 50 blockchain, mobile, AI startups including Lightyear/Stellar, Nebulas, The Republic, Metadium, Solana, Libra Network, Hooked, DayDayCook, AISense, Castbox, Silk Labs (acquired by Apple), Chirp (acquired by Apple), Fleksy (acquired by Pinterest), Human (acquired by Mapbox) and many more.

Before 500, Edith ran marketing for Dolphin Browser, a Sequoia-backed mobile browser with over 150 million installs worldwide.

Dominic Williams Advisor Dominic is a crypto theoretician and entrepreneur. His recent math includes Threshold Relay and PSC chains, Validation Towers and Trees, and USCIDs, and he proposes new ideas such as "The 3 E's of Sybil Resistance". Previously he ran a venture-backed MMO game using his own distributed systems that hosted millions of users.

Chris McCann Advisor Chris started and leads the community program at Greylock Partners (investors in Facebook, Airbnb, Dropbox, Linkedin, Coinbase, etc.) and was the co-founder of StartupDigest (acquired by TechStars). He was also one of the early mentors for the Thiel Fellowship and StartX at Stanford University.