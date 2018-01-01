Our vision is to expand the blockchain ecosystem by creating the world’s first phone dedicated to decentralized applications and security. With the release of the HTC Exodus we can now make this a reality.
With over two decades of experience manufacturing the world’s leading smartphones, and shipping over 100 million phones, we believe we can help reshape the internet with the HTC Exodus. Join us and together we will make decentralization a reality.
Working with multiple protocols with the intent of interoperability between blockchains.
Increasing DApp user base. Bringing streamlined mobile user experience to the DApp community.
Providing more nodes on the path to true decentralization. We want to double and triple the number of nodes of Ethereum and Bitcoin.
Provide a trusted hardware stack with APIs that connect to wallets.
Trusted and user friendly for DApps.
To have your identity and data on the phone rather in a centralized cloud.
Open mindedness towards collective wisdom of the crowd.
Phil Chen treats entrepreneurial and venture investing endeavors as liberal art pursuits. In 2005, Phil began his career at an e-book start-up which culminated in the Alex Reader, that eventually became the Barnes & Noble Nook. Two years later, Phil joined HTC as product manager, building the first android phones on earth and launching the Facebook phone, the only phone co-branded with a social media internet company that also became the QQ/Tencent and Weibo phone in China. In 2015, Phil also joined Horizons Ventures as Advisor where he served as board director/observer for fifteen companies globally.
HTC has been making smartphones for over 20 years, and Alan was involved for 17 of them. From the early days of creating the first PDA, to developing the first Windows and Android mobile systems, and all the way to the innovation of smartphones, he’s seen them all. His area of work is vast: from software project management, software architecture development, project execution to technical management with external partners.
Robby has a long history with HTC. He joined HTC in 2005 and now he’s the AVP of Trusted Hardware. In the early days of the smartphone market, Robby achieved remarkable milestones working with the smartphone hardware team that made the HTC we know today.
Sean Moss-Pultz is cofounder & CEO at Bitmark Inc. a blockchain startup invested in by Cherubic, DCG, WI Harper, & Alibaba. Prior to Bitmark, he was a recognized pioneer of open-source hardware, founding Openmoko Inc., the first open-source phone and a precursor to iPhone and Android smartphones. Bitmark currently works with organizations including the University of California at Berkeley and KKBox (streaming music service with over 10M paid subscribers throughout Asia) in deploying its property rights blockchain technology.
Selected by Inc. Magazine as one of the Silicon Valley investors you must know, Edith is the head of 500 Startups Greater China and leads the blockchain accelerator program. She has invested in over 50 blockchain, mobile, AI startups including Lightyear/Stellar, Nebulas, The Republic, Metadium, Solana, Libra Network, Hooked, DayDayCook, AISense, Castbox, Silk Labs (acquired by Apple), Chirp (acquired by Apple), Fleksy (acquired by Pinterest), Human (acquired by Mapbox) and many more.
Dominic is a crypto theoretician and entrepreneur. His recent math includes Threshold Relay and PSC chains, Validation Towers and Trees, and USCIDs, and he proposes new ideas such as "The 3 E's of Sybil Resistance". Previously he ran a venture-backed MMO game using his own distributed systems that hosted millions of users.
Chris started and leads the community program at Greylock Partners (investors in Facebook, Airbnb, Dropbox, Linkedin, Coinbase, etc.) and was the co-founder of StartupDigest (acquired by TechStars). He was also one of the early mentors for the Thiel Fellowship and StartX at Stanford University.
Elizabeth is a huge fan of open source, decentralized protocols. She taught at Stanford and Yale where her students studied peer-to-peer technology, privacy, open source software, and memes. She has been an active contributor to the bitcoin community, an advisor to startups in areas ranging from cryptocurrency to decentralized technology to AI, and is a fellow at Coin Center. She has a law degree from Harvard and is an avid listener of electronic music.